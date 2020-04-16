Knox Co. extending public WiFi capabilities

Knox County Mayor Jacobs announced that free WiFi capabilities at six Knox County Senior Centers will extend to parking lots.

The county’s senior centers are currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Mayor Jacobs said residents can park in the lots if motorists and passengers don’t get out of their vehicles.

“Knox County is doing our best to provide as many services as possible while continuing to promote and follow physical distancing guidelines,” Mayor Jacobs said. “Some places are cutting back on services while others are using creative business models to support themselves and the community. The Internet is something we have available, so we are happy to make it available for those who really need it.”

Internet coverage is available throughout the parking lots of all the following centers:

• Carter Senior Center: 9040 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, 37924

• Corryton Senior Center: 9331 Davis Drive, Corryton, 37721

• Halls Senior: 4405 Crippen Road, Knoxville, 37918

• Karns Senior Center: 8042 Oak Ridge Hwy., Knoxville, 37931

• South Knoxville Senior Center: 6729 Martel Lane, Knoxville 37920

The service is also available at the West Knox County Senior Center (239 Jamestowne Blvd, Suite 101, Knoxville, 37934), but only for the parking lot in back of the facility.

