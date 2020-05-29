Knox Co. Boy Scout building blacksmith shop for Ramsey House

East Tennessee is full of history, and many work to preserve it in different ways. One Knox County Boy Scout is looking to bring the past back to life to teach others.

Walking around the Ramsey House Plantation takes you back in time.

"Seeing what life was like in the 1700's and 1800's for people in East Tennessee," Boy Scout Ethan Anderson said.

The 16-year-old wants to take the experience to the next level bringing those old ways back to life with his Eagle Scout project

"Ramsey House did originally have a blacksmith shop," Anderson said. "At least off what they can find on the property says they did."

He did research and worked with Ramsey House staff to come up with a design. After months of planning, and fundraising he's set to break ground on the project this weekend.

"It’ll be built completely of logs, timber framing for the roof, cedar shingles, a brick forge, and it’s all going to be original," Anderson said.

"While he knows the project might take him a few months to complete, he’s ready to get started. He knows it will impact the community thats supported him up to now.

"To know that this is going to be here for a long time, and people will be able to enjoy it, and watch the blacksmiths work," Anderson said.

Anderson plans to host a virtual ground breaking for the project Saturday morning.

