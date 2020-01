The Knox County Commission voted Monday evening on potentially moving the Knox County School Board offices to the TVA East Tower on Monday evening

The commission voted 11-0 for the deal on the East Tower, which would potentially move government offices to the tower.

Commission members were set to also vote on the sale of the Andrew Johnson Building, that vote was postponed.

The meeting began at 5 p.m.

