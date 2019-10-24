Knox Co. Middle School risk behavior report released

The Knox County Health Department released the 2018 Knox County Middle School risk behavior report.

"The 2018 Knox County Middle School Youth Risk Behavior Survey (KC MS-YRBS) was administered in nine Knox County Schools (KCS) middle schools to monitor health-risk behaviors that have the potential to eventually contribute to premature death, disability and other health problems," the report said.

The report focused on:

- Behaviors that contribute to unintentional injuries

• Behaviors that contribute to self-harm and violence

• Tobacco and electronic nicotine device use

• Alcohol and other drug use

• Weight control and diet

• Physical activity

• Additional health topics (limited to history of asthma and current sleep patterns)

According to the report, researchers saw an increase in seatbelt use and a reduction in some of the more traditional forms of tobacco use.

1,605 students responded to the survey.

Survey takeaways

- 35.7 percent of students reported they had carried a weapon such as a gun, knife or club during their lifetime.

- Two out of five middle school students reported they were bullied on school property.

- One out of five middle school students reported they have seriously considered suicide

- One out of five middle school students reported being bullied electronically

- Approximately 6.3 percent of middle school students reported they had actually attempted suicide

- Almost one out of five middle school students reported they tried alcohol other than a few sips

- One out of four middle school students described themselves as "slightly overweight" or "very overweight"

Read the full report here.

