Knox Co. Middle School risk behavior report released

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Knox County Health Department released the 2018 Knox County Middle School risk behavior report.
"The 2018 Knox County Middle School Youth Risk Behavior Survey (KC MS-YRBS) was administered in nine Knox County Schools (KCS) middle schools to monitor health-risk behaviors that have the potential to eventually contribute to premature death, disability and other health problems," the report said.
The report focused on:
- Behaviors that contribute to unintentional injuries
• Behaviors that contribute to self-harm and violence
• Tobacco and electronic nicotine device use
• Alcohol and other drug use
• Weight control and diet
• Physical activity
• Additional health topics (limited to history of asthma and current sleep patterns)
According to the report, researchers saw an increase in seatbelt use and a reduction in some of the more traditional forms of tobacco use.
1,605 students responded to the survey.
Survey takeaways
- 35.7 percent of students reported they had carried a weapon such as a gun, knife or club during their lifetime.
- Two out of five middle school students reported they were bullied on school property.
- One out of five middle school students reported they have seriously considered suicide
- One out of five middle school students reported being bullied electronically
- Approximately 6.3 percent of middle school students reported they had actually attempted suicide
- Almost one out of five middle school students reported they tried alcohol other than a few sips
- One out of four middle school students described themselves as "slightly overweight" or "very overweight"
Read the full report here.
Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.