Knox Co. Parks and Rec looking for reckless driver at Farragut park

The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department alerted authorities and are looking for a reckless driver caught on camera doing doughnuts at Carl Cowan Park over the weekend.

This was taken this weekend at Carl Cowan Park. We alerted the authorities but if anyone has any information, please call 865-215-6600. The most troubling part of this is the driver's blatant disregard for the children who were nearby. Posted by Knox County Parks & Rec on Monday, June 8, 2020

Anyone who recognized the driver should contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 865-215-6600.