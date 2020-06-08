Knox Co. Parks and Rec looking for reckless driver at Farragut park

The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department alerted authorities and are looking for a reckless driver caught on camera doing doughnuts at Carl Cowan Park over the weekend.

(Knox County Parks and Recreation Department)

Knox Co. Parks and Rec said in a Facebook post, "The most troubling part of this is the driver's blatant disregard for the children who were nearby."

Anyone who recognized the driver should contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 865-215-6600.

