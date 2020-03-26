Knox Co. Schools announce learning plan amid class cancellation

Governor Bill Lee has ordered schools to stay closed for another month. Now after Spring Break Knox County Schools is releasing their plans to keep students engaged. Nothing is required and nothing will alter a child's grade.

"It is going to be learning for all of us. We've never had to deliver learning in this way. It's going to be a learning process for all of us," Knox County School Board vice chair Virginia Babb said.

She says they'll be transitioning elementary and middle school students to learning packet reviews and high schoolers to online reviews for class material already covered.

"What is being offered is going to be completely voluntary, not new learning or subject matter but more of a review," Babb said. "We're trying to give stimulated activities to people and trying to give several different options on ways people can access it."

The diversity of the district including urban, suburban, and rural areas makes it difficult for the district to ensure equity for each child, since access to internet, or at-home support might be challenging.

Students will receive the same grade-level learning materials as their peers in other schools throughout the district. Knox County leaders want to make sure every student has access to what they need. They discussed supplying a computer if needed to high schoolers, or printed grade level packets at meal distribution sites. Those details have yet to be worked out.

"It is not, in anyway, going to replace the kind of learning that goes on regular basis none of it is required and none of it is graded," Babb said.

School leaders discussed the need for additional help for students taking Advanced Placement or AP courses ahead of national exams.

"There might be some new instruction from teachers to try and fill the gaps between what they've already taught their students and what AP is offering in an online instruction," Babb said.

She said it's really about supporting students, and keeping them engaged for however long they have to until the outbreak is contained.

"We're doing the best we can," Babb said. "Is it going to be perfect probably not, but we have 60000 kids and were trying to do the best we can."

