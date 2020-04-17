Knox Co. Schools offering Adopt-A-Senior page for 2020 Class

Here is a way to help the senior class of 2020, Knox County Schools is starting an Adopt-A-Senior Facebook page.

If anyone would like to Adopt-A-Senior from one of the Knox County High Schools or adopt a Knox County Home School Senior Class of 2020 you can join the page here.

The purpose of this group is so people can find a 2020 graduate to "adopt" and celebrate them by sending them something special.

This group is not for Seniors to join because they are the ones being celebrated; therefore, we are not accepting Seniors into the group. Please don't be offended.

Parents, Guardians, other family members, or friends of 2020 Seniors please post pictures and information about your Senior, including the high school they attend so he/she can be adopted.

KCS asked that if Parents, Guardians, etc could put the word #AVAILABLE in all caps at the top of their post when their senior isn't getting adopted, this would help everyone out. Then people could do a search for the word "#AVAILABLE" in the search bar at the top of the page to see all the Seniors who are still available. This would help us find the ones that have gotten lost in the mix. After the Parent, Guardian, etc has had their Senior adopted, please mark ADOPTED in upper case letters at the BEGINNING of the post about your Senior. That way people won't adopt the same Senior. Once adopted, the person who adopted them can contact the Parent, Guardian, etc. via private message for contact and other information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.