Knox Co. Sheriff's Office warns residents of spoofing scam

The Knox County Sheriff's Office warned its residents about a spoofing scam.

The sheriff's office said scammers are contacting people on the phone, sometimes spoofing the sheriff's office telephone, in an effort to get residents to purchase prepaid cards.

"They are demanding this money by telling the person(s) being scammed if they do not comply they will have an arrest warrant or a violation of probation issued," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The sheriff's office said they will not contact anyone by phone and ask them to purchase a prepaid card for any reason.

KCSO said if you feel you have been a victim of this type of activity, call them at 865-215-2243.

