Some East Tennessee chuches hold off on reopening

As Knoxville, and Knox County plan to allow restaurants, salons, and places of worship to open, some churches are choosing to stay closed after May 1.

According to city and county guidance, these must operate under "strict social distancing and sanitation protocols."

WVLT News reached out to several large congregations throughout Knox County to see what their plans were.

Church Street United Methodist said they will remain closed until further notice, but will continue to stream online daily.

"Church Street is a member of the Holston Conference of the UMC, and, along with fellow churches in our conference, we are following directions from Bishop Dindy Taylor to remain closed until further notice," spokesperson Katie Strangis said. "As a church, we are committed and actively working to create a plan for when that changes. Our missions still continue to serve our neighbors in need through socially-distanced and safe practices."

Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church is also keeping their doors closed.

"We are working on a plan and have no details as of yet," Cedar Springs spokesperson Bryan Starmer said.

WVLT News talked to secretaries at both Cokesbury Church, and First Baptist Concorde who said they won't be open this Sunday, but were not certain of plans beyond that.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

