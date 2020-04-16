Knox Co. offering free COVID-19 testing even if you don't have symptoms

The Knox County Health Department announced it will be offering free COVID-19 testing to the public, including people who don't have symptoms.

For testing on Friday, the KCHD said the public may call 865-215-5555 to schedule an appointment. Beginning Monday, you will not need to schedule an appointment.

“This is the result of our ongoing efforts to expand testing as it is a critical tool in containing COVID-19,” said KCHD Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “We’re grateful to Knox County leadership that we can provide this opportunity to our community.”

KCHD said more details on testing hours and locations will be made available on Friday.

They added that individuals getting tested should bring photo identification and that they should self-isolate until their tests results come back.

