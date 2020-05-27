Knox Co. officials investigating home linked to Roane County couple

Neighbors tell WVLT News they watched Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a home in Halls that property assessor officials said belongs to Michael Anthony Gray, Junior. Records indicate he's the son of the Roane County couple charged in the death of their young daughter, who died after reportedly being kept confined to a basement for months and was fed only bread and water.

Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., 63, and Shirley Gray, 60, were charged after a three-day investigation led officers to find the skeletal remains of a child behind a home in Roane County. Investigators said the couple admitted that the 11-year-old girl had died in 2017, and they buried her in the backyard.

A neighbor told WVLT News that officials were at the home on Cedarbreeze Road in Halls Saturday. The owner, Michael Anthony Gray, Junior, hung up when WVLT News called for information. The Knox County Sheriff's Office confirmed it has an active investigation but would not confirm further details.

Knox County Assistant District Attorney Sean McDermott told WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara, "Ethical rules prohibit the DA's Office from commenting on a pending investigation."

When WVLT News called Roane County DA Russell Johnson on Wednesday, his office said he was meeting with Knox County officials.

