Knox Co. officials issue Silver Alert for missing man

The Knox County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with early-onset dementia.

Investigators said Everett Irwin, 88, was reported missing by his brother and is missing from the Berkshire Boulevard area.

The sheriff's office said Irwin owns a black 2005 Lexus E33 four-door Sedan with TN tag DP71601.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KCSO Major Crimes at 865-215-2243, and if you see the vehicle you should call 911.

