The Knox County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

The sheriff's office said Samuel M. Fox escaped from the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility where he was working in the kitchen on March 31.

Fox was being held for charges of theft, aggravated burglary, evading and criminal impersonation.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 865-215-2243 or if you see Fox, call 911.

