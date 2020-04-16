Knox Co. shop whisking up hand sanitizer

An East Tennessee health store is working non stop whipping up hand sanitizer for those looking for it.

Natures Crossing on Oak Ridge highway is known for their natural remedies, but they’ve also been making hand sanitizer for years too. They make it in house with rubbing alcohol, glycerin and aloe Vera gel to keep your hands from drying out.

Owner Tammy Babb says Each batch they make is whisked by hand and bottled in house

"The need for it became so great right now," Tammy Babb said. "We've pretty much stopped production on everything else and just went to hand sanitizer and our soaps."

The shop is only open for curbside service and you can order online.

Tammy said if you have a bottle hold on to it, since suppliers are harder to come by right now and they will refill bottles if needed.