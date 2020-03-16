Pay continues for Knox County Schools employees, bus contractors

While students are at home during the Coronavirus outbreak, many Knox County School employees are wondering if they will get paycheck.

In an email to all employees, School's spokeswoman Carly Harrington says they will be. Those continued payments include bus contractors.

The full text of the e-mail is below.

"We know you have a lot of questions during this uncertain time," Harrington wrote. "We are in the process of developing an FAQ for you and our school families. We do want you to know that all KCS employees and bus contractors will continue to be paid as normal during the extended closure. Thank you for your understanding and patience."

Knox County Schools are closed until at least April 3.