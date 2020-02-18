Knox Co. teens win grant to build beds for children

Two teenage girls in Knox County said they’ve come up with a way to make sure more kids in East Tennessee get a good night's rest.

Caroline Sentell and Courtney Byington said they got the idea when they were sewing pillows in class.

“I’ve always had a blanket, a bed, and sheets. So thinking about someone not having that, that's kind of heartbreaking,” said Sentell.

They turned a lesson on sewing pillows and sheets into a project helping kids who don’t have beds of their own.

“Since we enjoyed this so much, we thought why don’t we use that to help someone else,” said Sentell.

They won a $5,000 grant from Pop-Tarts and The United Way. Half of the money will be used towards materials for bedding and buying new sewing machines for Halls High School.

The other half will be given to Sleep in Heavenly Peace. They’re a local nonprofit that raises money to build beds for kids who need them. Their chapter director Bill Thompson said they have about 100 kids on a wait-list for a bed. The grant money will help build more than a dozen.

“It’s so rewarding to know we have kids in our area that are willing to step up like this- it’s kids helping kids,” said Thompson.

Knox County Schools estimates approximately 500 kids in their school system qualify as “homeless.”

“You really need sleep because if you go to bed tired it’s going to feel miserable for you,” said Byington.

The girls are looking for donations for sewing materials and fabrics. Thompson said they can use volunteers during their building days. Go here to help.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.