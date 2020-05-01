Knox County salons, spas to reopen today

Knox County businesses including salons, barbers, and tattoo shops can reopen today, May 1.

The Knox County Health Department released an order saying that, as part of phase 1 of the county plan, close-contact businesses can open at 8 a.m. under strict health guidelines. Any businesses opening should limit the number of people in the business, and provide at six feet between customers. Everyone is still encouraged to wear face masks.

Salons, spas, or any other business providing close contact personal services should take clients by appointment only.