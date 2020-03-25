Knox County CAC asks for community support for response fund

The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee is asking the community for support as they provide essential services to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to monetary donations, CAC is asking for grocery store gift cards and gas gift cards.

Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 51650, Knoxville, TN 37950-1650 or dropped off curbside at 2247 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921. Donations will be used for store gift cards, groceries, gas cards, household hygiene items, and other necessities.

To donate to this fund, visit knoxseniors.org or knoxcac.org.

If you are interested in volunteering, send an email to sam.pohlot@knoxseniors.org or call the Office on Aging at 865-524-2786.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

