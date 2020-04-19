Knox County Health Department offers COVID-19 testing

The Knox County Health Department announced Thursday that they will now be offering free Coronavirus testing.

The testing will be available at the Knox County Engineering and Public Works Building from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"We expect the volume to be high, so we urge people to be patient," a representative of the Health Department told WVLT News.

KCHD said they are happy to provide testing to those who need it, but they still encourage people to go to their primary care provider first to get a full health assessment.

"Because staffing, PPE, and testing kits are not unlimited, we will have to pace out our resources," the department said.

