228 cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

The Knox County Health Department said they are investigating four new potential cases of coronavirus in the county.

As of March 20, the total count in Tennessee was 228.

Total case count in Tennessee counties:

Anderson: 1

Blount: 1

Campbell: 1

Cheatham: 2

Cumberland: 2

Davidson: 101

Dyer: 1

Green: 1

Hamilton: 5

Hamblen County: 1

Jefferson: 1

Knox: 3

Montgomery: 1

Maury: 1

Montgomery: 3

Robertson: 2

Rutherford: 1

Sevier: 1

Shelby: 4

Sullivan: 1

Sumner: 11

Williamson: 35

Wilson: 3

Residents of Other States/Countries: 40

Unknown:1