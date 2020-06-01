'Potential health risks' with state-issued masks prompt Knox County to stop distribution

The Knox County Health Department said it will no longer distribute masks supplied by the state of Tennessee due to safety concerns related to the anti-microbial agent used to treat the fabric of the masks.

An investigation by Nasvhille CBS affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5 uncovered the masks were treated with a controversial substance that is registered as a pesticide.

The masks were made by Renfro Corporation, a North Carolina-based sock maker.

The chemical in question is called Silverdur, an anti-microbial normally used to prevent odors in socks.

"On Friday, we saw a news story covering potential health risks associated with the state's cloth face coverings," said Charity Menefee during Monday's Knox County Health Department press conference. "In light of that news story, we reached out to the state for more information and stopped distributing the masks. We are no longer distributing the face coverings until more information is learned about the anti-microbial that is used on the masks and we have asked our partners to do the same."

The state said it is up to individuals who already have one of the masks to decide on their own whether or not they want to wear it.

According to WTVF NewsChannel 5, a 2010 EPA study concluded, "There is evidence that silver, and in particular nanosilver, is toxic to aquatic and terrestrial organisms ... and may be detrimental to human health."

KCHD reminded everyone that masks can be made from t-shirts, bandanas or simple cloth fabric.

