New restrictions in place as Knox County Juvenile Court opens Monday

Knox County Juvenile Court will open alongside other courts on Monday. The courts will open with restrictions that will impact those facing court dates.

Only attorneys, individuals involved in cases and necessary witnesses will be allowed in the courthouse, according to Juvenile Court Director Heidi Garrett.

The building lobby will remain closed. People will have to check in with personnel when they arrive at the building. Garrett said individuals will have to stay outside until their case is called in.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.

