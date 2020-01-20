Knox County K-9 Munci passes away

Source: KCSO
Posted:

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Knox County Sheriff's Office is mourning the passing of one of its most beloved members.

K-9 Munci passed away in his sleep, the sheriff's office said.

"Munci served the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Citizens of Knox County well," the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

Munci had been enjoying retirement with Officer Ray, the sheriff's office said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

 