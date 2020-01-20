Knox County K-9 Munci passes away

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is mourning the passing of one of its most beloved members.

K-9 Munci passed away in his sleep, the sheriff's office said.

"Munci served the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Citizens of Knox County well," the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

It’s a sad day for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. K-9 “Munci” passed away in his sleep. Munci served the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and The Citizens of Knox County well.

We know Officer Ray has made the Retired life the best life for “Munci” & our hearts grieve with you. pic.twitter.com/ontRAb1Yay — knoxsheriff (@knoxsheriff) January 20, 2020

Munci had been enjoying retirement with Officer Ray, the sheriff's office said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.