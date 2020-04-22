Knox County man accused of stealing $70,000 Bentley

A Knox County man was arrested on theft charges after being accused of stealing a 2012 Bentley Continental — A car with an estimated value of $70,000 according to court documents.

Records show Joshua Caleb Haynes was seen by Knox County Sheriff's Deputies speeding down Rutledge Pike on April 20.

Haynes allegedly refused to stop for deputies who attempted to pull him over, according to officials.

Officers with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Grainger County Sheriff's Office and Blaine Police Department began to search the area for the vehicle because it matched the description of a stolen car.

A witness informed deputies they had seen the car pull into a driveway on Richland Drive.

Deputies said they found the stolen vehicle behind the house at that location. Haynes was also found at the house and taken into custody.

Haynes was booked into the Knox County Detention center on charges of Theft of Property between $60,000 and $250,000.

