The office of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced an event being held to give citizens the opportunity to meet one-on-one and speak individually with the mayor.

It's being held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13 at Farragut Library. The address of the location is 417 N. Campbell Station Road.

The event is free and open to the public, no registration or tickets are necessary.

