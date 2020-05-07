Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs offers words of encouragement on National Day of Prayer

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs issued a statement about National Day of Prayer.

“One of the greatest blessings we Americans enjoy is the freedom to worship in whatever way we wish," said Jacobs. "During this time of crisis, as a Christian, I have found much solace in the words of Psalm 46, which describes the peace God brings into our lives even as the world is falling apart around us. On this National Day of Prayer, no matter your faith, I encourage you to connect with your source of inner peace and strength through mediation and prayer.”

National Day of Prayer Task Force president Kathy Branzell is co-hosting a "virtual" National Day of Prayer broadcast with evangelist Will Graham from 8-10 p.m. E.T. May 7.

According to the National Day of Prayer website, this year's theme is "Pray God's Glory Across the Earth," based on the Bible verse Habakkuk 2:14 that says, "For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea."

