Movies on Market Square returns for 16th year

Movies on Market Square is back for the 16th year.

The Knox County Public Library and Knoxville TVA Employee Credit Union announced the 2019 line-up for Movies on Market Square.

The line-up was voted on by the public. Nearly 1,500 people entered votes for their family-friendly movie choice.

This year's series features movies from five decades and will start with a tribute to 1985 with "Back to the Future" in honor of the year Knoxville TVA Employee Credit Union was founded.

The line-up includes:

Sept 13 - "Back to the Future" (PG - 1985)

Sept 20 - "Toy Story" (G - 1995)

Sept 27 - "Jaws" (PG - 1975)

Oct 4 - "Pirates of the Caribbean" (PG-13 - 2003)

Oct 11 - "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" (PG-13 - 2017)

Oct 18 - "Beeltlejuice" (PG - 1988)

All movies are rated PG-13, PG or G. The series will run for six Friday nights, from September 13 through October 18.

The movies will begin at dusk. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.