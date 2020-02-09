Some East Tennessee schools closed Monday due to possible flooding

Knox County Schools will be closed Monday due to "forecasted heavy rainfall" throughout the day on Monday.

The school system decided to make the decision out of "an abundance of caution."

Due to forecasted heavy rainfall throughout the day that could cause flooding in areas with already saturated conditions & out of an abundance of caution, Knox County Schools will be closed Mon., Feb. 10, 2020. Central office, maintenance & custodial staff will report as usual. — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) February 10, 2020

Blount and Hancock County Schools also posted it will close Monday.

