Some East Tennessee schools closed Monday due to possible flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Knox County Schools will be closed Monday due to "forecasted heavy rainfall" throughout the day on Monday.

The school system decided to make the decision out of "an abundance of caution."

Blount and Hancock County Schools also posted it will close Monday.

