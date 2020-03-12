Knox County Schools closing Friday

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Knox County Schools will be closed Friday due to "the latest public health developments."
They will be closed to "get an early start on deep cleaning facilities."
The school system said central office, principals, maintenance and custodial staff would report as usual.
