Knox County Schools develops strategy for fall semester

Knox County Schools has announced a strategy for the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school system said they are implementing a three-part strategy with help from local and state authorities.

Phase I includes a survey, for members of the school community. That can be found here.

The school system said they have created a task force with community members from each school board district. Its goal is "to provide an additional layer of communication to guide our planning."

In addition, KCS said it will be working on focus groups of students, teachers, principals and parents for insight into the fall semester.

During a meeting, Superintendent Bob Thomas said the school system was preparing for three possibilities for the fall semester:

- In scenario one, students and teachers will return to the classroom as normal with additional safety measures.

- In scenario two, school officials would use a hybrid approach that would include part-time school, supplemented with remote learning, and could possibly include staggered schedules.

- In the third scenario, students would be remote learning.

