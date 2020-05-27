Knox County Schools guidelines for summer workouts and activities

Knoc County Schools released recommendations on extracurricular summer athletic activities and summer group activities, saying they will be based on the Knox County Health Department Phases.

Phase 2 May 26-June 22 (To be re-evaluated on June 12th by KCHD) – Physical contact is NOT permitted

Prior to ANY Summer Workouts

· Principal/Athletic Director will review the protocols and procedures to be followed during the Summer.

· Principal/Athletic Director will have organizational meetings with their coaches to educate them on summer workout guidelines and signs and symptoms of Covid-19.

· Principal/Athletic Director will develop schedules for using facilities and coordinating groupings following guidelines. It is recommended that schools use a staggered schedule to minimize interaction and to maintain numbers, avoiding any Title IX conflicts. Try to schedule students in set groups to help with monitoring and tracking just in case an athlete or coach tests positive for Covid-19.

· All schedules need to be staggered so that there is no overlap of the number of people in a concentrated area. Scheduled practice times should begin and end on time. Student-Athletes need to be made aware that there is no arriving early or staying late.

· Principals will communicate with families the expectations.

· Principal/Athletic Director will keep plans on file at the school. Plans will be shared with Marion Quinn and the Secondary Office.

· All coaches would educate students on Covid-19 signs and symptoms. Coaches will go over Five Core Actions with students and protocols prior to any workouts.

o Physical distancing of at least 6 feet when in public.

o Wearing cloth face coverings when physical distancing cannot be consistently maintained.

o Hand washing with soap and water or hand sanitizer if hands are not visibly soiled.

o Cleaning surfaces with soap and water or disinfectant.

o Staying home if you are sick or instructed to isolate/quarantine.

o Coaches will send out workout expectations/protocols and schedule to parents and students.

o Reminder: Coaches and Principals/Athletic Directors must inform athletes that no workouts are required and they are voluntary. Coaches should provide alternative workouts for students who are uncomfortable with group workouts.

Pre-Workout/Contest Screening:

· All coaches and students should be screened for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to a workout. Screening includes:

· Screening Questions to be asked: (answer yes to any of these, player will not be allowed to participate.)

· Have you been in close contact with an individual with a confirmed case of Covid-19?

· Are you experiencing cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat?

· Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?

· Use roster to keep record of everyone present in case a student develops COVID-19.

· Any person with positive symptoms reported should not be allowed to take part in workouts and should contact his or her primary care provider or other appropriate health-care professional.

· Vulnerable individuals should not oversee or participate in any workouts during Phase 2.

· Remind individuals of the Five Core Actions.

Limitations on Gatherings:

· There must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual at all times. If this is not possible indoors, then the maximum number of individuals in the room must be decreased until proper social distancing can occur.

· It is recommended that face coverings are worn, especially if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be consistently maintained.

· Maximum of 50 people for a gathering at one time (including athletes, coaches, and spectators), observing physical distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

· Appropriate social distancing will need to be maintained on sidelines and benches during practices. Consider using tape or paint as a guide for students and coaches.

· No locker room use. Use of gyms and weight rooms ONLY.

· No physical contact. You can do skill-based drills, conditioning and team-based practice. There should be no scrimmages or game-like scenarios.

· Workouts should be conducted in smaller, distanced “groups” of students to limit exposure. In case someone develops an infection, it can be tracked easier.

Facilities Cleaning:

· Adequate cleaning schedules should be created and implemented for all athletic facilities to mitigate any communicable diseases.

· Prior to an individual or groups of individuals entering a facility, hard surfaces within that facility should be wiped down and sanitized (chairs, furniture in meeting rooms, locker rooms, weight room equipment, bathrooms, athletic training room tables, etc.).

· Individuals should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before touching any surfaces or participating in workouts.

· Hand sanitizer should be plentiful and available to individuals as they transfer from place to place.

· Weight equipment should be wiped down thoroughly before and after an individual’s use of equipment. Have wipes available at each station, or group of stations, for the purpose of sanitizing.

· Appropriate clothing/shoes should be worn at all times in the weight room to minimize sweat from transmitting onto equipment/surfaces.

· Any equipment such as weight benches, athletic pads, etc. having holes with exposed foam should be covered.

· Students must be encouraged to shower and wash their workout clothing immediately upon returning home.

Physical Activity and Athletic Equipment:

· Limit use of shared equipment.

· No shared athletic towels, clothing or shoes between students.

· Students are to wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing), and individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout.

· All athletic equipment, including balls, should be cleaned before, after and intermittently during practices and contests.

· Hand sanitizer should be plentiful at all practices.

· Athletic equipment such as bats, batting helmets and catchers gear should be cleaned between each use.

Hydration:

· All students shall bring their own water bottle. Water bottles must not be shared.

· Hydration stations (water cows, water trough, water fountains, etc.) are not be utilized.

Dead Period (June 22 - July 5)

Phase 3 July 6-TBD (Depends on KCHD June 12th update) Phase 3 Guidelines will be issued after KCHD releases their Phase 3 Re-opening Guidance.

Responsibilities

Central Office and School Level Responsibility:

· Create and distribute protocols to coaches, principals and athletic directors who notify parents and student athletes.

· Monitor trainings that are scheduled appropriately allowing time for cleaning and no overlaps of groups.

· Have an effective communication plan in place; identify strategies for working with public health to notify adult leaders, youth, and their families if the organization learns a participant or adult leader has developed COVID-19 and may have been infectious to others while at a sports activity, while maintaining confidentiality.

· Have an action plan in place in case of a positive test.

· Be sensitive and accommodating to parents that may be uncomfortable with returning to practices too quickly.

· Train and educate all staff on protocols and requirements, including state and local regulations, CDC recommendations, and other necessary information.

· Be prepared to shut down and stop operations if necessary.

· Develop plans for temporary closure of facilities to properly disinfect.

· Provide adequate space for social distancing. Provide hand sanitizing stations and waste receptacles.

· Maintain a relationship and a dialog with local health officials.

Coach Responsibilities/Leader Responsibilities:

· Take the steps required by KCS and the school to maximize the health and safety of the athletes.

· Inquire how the athletes are feeling using the Pre-Workout Screening, send them home should you believe they act or look ill.

· Follow all state and local health mandates.

· Take all reasonable measures that all athletes have the proper equipment and it is disinfected.

· Coach is the main person to handle necessary training/practice equipment

· Encourage all training with social distancing per state or local health guidelines.

· Should wear a face covering or maintain social distance requirements from players based on state and local health requirements.

· Must submit to school administration your planned schedule to adhere to training guidelines (schedule, groupings, etc).

· Have fun, stay positive – players and parents are looking to you to stay calm, supportive, and caring during this time.

Parent Responsibilities

· Take all reasonable measures to ensure student athlete is healthy, check your child’s temperature prior to any training session.

· Limited or no carpooling.

· Must stay in car or return at designated time to pick up your student athlete. No parent is allowed in facilities.

· Ensure child’s clothing is washed after every training session.

· Ensure all personal equipment is sanitized before and after every training.

· Notify school immediately if your child becomes ill for any reason.

· Be sure your child has necessary sanitizer with him or her at every training.

· Make sure your child has a personal water bottle at every training.

Player Responsibilities:

· Wash hands thoroughly before and after training or practice.

· Bring to and use hand sanitizer at every training or practice.

· Wear a face covering when less than 6 feet from other individuals.

· Do not touch or share anyone else’s equipment or personal items.

· Practice social distancing, place bags and equipment at least 6 feet apart.

· Wash and sanitize all equipment before and after every training.

· Until restrictions are lifted, no group celebrations, no high 5’s, hugs, handshakes

