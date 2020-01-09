Knox County Schools hosts vaping prevention summit

Nearly 300 Knox County middle school students are learning how to prevent vaping in their schools.

People vaping. / (Source: WVLT)

"We're trying to help our communities stop vaping and smoking because it's not good for you. You can die and it can really hurt your lungs. We're trying to make a difference," said Michala Stevenson, a Vine Middle School student.

Plans are being put in place to help with these prevention efforts.

"They're actually developing action plans and they'll actually set dates and goals to accomplish these things at their schools," Ramona Dew, a KCS Health Administrator.

Students collaborated with their peers at the first vaping prevention summit initiated by KCS.

"Middle school students have friends who vape who want to stop and are having struggles trying to stop," explained Dew, "Yes, it's a very real issue. It's not just in the high schools it's in the middle schools as well."

School administrators say they've had more than 350 cases across Knox County Schools in the first half of the school year.

"It makes me feel excited that they're trying to stop," said Dew.

A student said his classmates tried to peer pressure him into vaping, but he said he turned them down.

"I got made fun of for it, but I mean I didn't care," said Kaleb Money, a student at Gibbs Middle School.

"People like to go in bathrooms and smoke so we're trying to make a difference by telling people not to do those things," explained Stevenson.

Now Kaleb Money is learning new information to teach others.

"What I didn't know before was one puff led to another. I didn't know that," explained Money.

But it takes students helping their peers.

"Do not vape. It's not good for you," said Stevenson.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.