Knox County Schools releases food plan during coronavirus closure

Knox County Schools will be out until at least April 3 due to coronavirus concerns.

On Tuesday, March 17, the school system released information about how they would help feed children during the course of the closure.

How can kids get food?

The school system will be providing alternative breakfast and lunch meals at no cost to any child 18 years and younger. Meals will begin to be distributed on March 23 on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 12.

Children must be present to receive meals; however, families may pick up the food at any distribution site no matter where their child is enrolled.

Food distribution sites:

Austin-East High School: 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914

Bearden Middle School: 1000 Francis Road, Knoxville, TN 37909

Bearden High School: 8352 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Beaumont Magnet Academy: 1211 Beaumont Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921

Belle Morris Elementary School: 2308 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN 37917

Carter High School: 210 N. Carter School Road, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871

Central High School: 5321 Jacksboro Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918

Dogwood Elementary School: 705 Tipton Ave., Knoxville, TN 37920

East Knox Elementary School: 9315 Rutledge Pike, Mascot, TN 37806

Fulton High School: 2509 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917

Gibbs High School: 7628 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, TN 37721

Green Magnet Academy: 801 Lula Powell Dr., Knoxville, TN 37915

Gresham Middle School: 500 Gresham Road, Knoxville, TN 37918

Halls High School: 4321 E. Emory Road, Knoxville, TN 37938

Inskip Elementary School: 4701 High School Road, Knoxville, TN 37912

Karns Middle School: 2925 Gray Hendrix Road, Knoxville, TN 37931

Lonsdale Elementary School: 1317 Louisiana Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921

Maynard Elementary School: 737 College Street, Knoxville, TN 37921

Northwest Middle School: 5301 Pleasant Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN 37912

Pond Gap Elementary School: 4530 Papermill Dr., Knoxville, TN 37909

Powell High School: 2136 W. Emory Road, Powell, TN 37849

Sarah Moore Greene Academy: 3001 Brooks Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914

South-Doyle Middle School: 3900 Decatur Road, Knoxville, TN 37920

South-Doyle High School: 2020 Tipton Station Road, Knoxville, TN 37920

West High School: 3300 Sutherland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37919

