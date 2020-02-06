Students arrive to water filled hallways at Carter Middle School, Knox Co. to dismiss early

Knox County Schools remained open Thursday morning as leaks and flooding caused issues at Carter Middle School.

A School Resource Officer told WVLT News reporter Ashley Bohle the water was cleaned up by 9:45 a.m.

A viewer sent WVLT News photos taken by a student inside the school who says they were told to stay in the gym away from floodwaters that made the hallways impassable.

Viewers also submitted multiple videos to WVLT showing Knox County school busses having difficulty traversing flooded streets around Knox County.

Knox County School officials met at 9 a.m.

At about 10:10 a.m., schools officials announced elementary schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m., and middle and high schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

