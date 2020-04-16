Knox County Schools reveals grading plan

Governor Bill Lee said in a media briefing Wednesday that he was recommending all Tennessee schools close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many schools like Knox County announced after the briefing that they would follow the governor's recommendation.

Knox County Schools released their grading plan for the rest of the semester Thursday.

K-8

Teachers will complete grading work assignments prior to the last day students were in class before the governor's recommendation (March 12) and then finalize third-quarter grades by April 22. The grades will be available on April 24.

KCS said third quarter grades will be averaged with first semester grades to determine a student's final grades. Students with a "U" or "F" will see their grades converted to an "I" for incomplete.

"I" grades can be adjusted after schools reopen. KCS said families can contact their school's principal to create a plan for submitting work to improve that "I" grade before Oct. 9, 2020.

High school "credit-bearing courses" in middle school will follow the 9-11 grading plan.

9-11

For kids in grades ninth through eleventh, no student will receive a grade that is lower than the grade they had on March 20.

KCS said students can earn additional points for AP, IB, dual enrollment, CLEP and Industry Certifications without the requirement to sit for the culminating exams. This applies to courses giving exams at the end of the spring semester.

The school system said teachers will complete grading work assigned prior to March 12 and finish third quarter grades by April 22. They will be available on April 24.

Spring Final Grades

KCS said between April 24 and April 29, parents and students can look over their third quarter grades and choose one of the following options in Aspen:

- Accept their current third quarter grade as their final grade

- Accept their current third-quarter grade as their final grade for the Spring 2020 semester.

- Students can complete review educational resources to be submitted between May 1 and May 18 to increase their third quarter grade.

Final grades will be posted on May 21.

KCS said teachers will collect all student choices for their final grades and attempt to reach out to parents and student three times if students haven't chosen their option by May 1.

"If students choose Option B but experience an extenuating circumstance that prevents them from completing and submitting the educational resources before the May 18, 2020 deadline, teachers will default to using the student’s third-quarter grade. These students will have a two-week window from August 10 to 24 to complete a grade appeal form and submit it to their principal for review," the school system said.

If the appeal is approved, the student will have a chance to work with their teacher to complete additional assignments by October 9 to change their letter grade.

12th grade

Seniors in the class of 2020 can graduate with 20 credits: Math (4), English (4), Science (3), Social Studies (2), plus 7 elective credits. All other graduation credit requirements are suspended.

KCS said all testing requirements, including passing a Civics exam or taking the ACT/SAT, are waived. EOCs, including TNReady, can't be used in the spring grade calculations.

Seniors won't receive a final grade lower than the grade they had on March 20.

Students can earn the additional weighting (additional points added to the final grade) for AP, IB, statewide Dual Enrollment, CLEP, and Industry Certifications without the requirement to sit for the culminating exams. This applies only to courses with exams given at the end of the Spring 2020 semester.

Third quarter grades will be available on April 24.

Seniors have the same chance to keep current grades or submit additional work similar to students in grades 9-11. They must decide between April 24 and April 29.

Teachers will post all Spring 2020 final grades by May 21, 2020.

Failing grades

KCS said principals have two options for seniors with failing grades:

Remove the student from their current teacher’s classroom and enroll them in Edgenuity* to recover the course; or

Leave the student in their current teacher’s course, with that teacher supporting them as they work toward graduation.

For more information, go here.

