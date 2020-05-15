Knox County Schools reveals graduation plan

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Knox County Schools released a graduation plan amid the pandemic Friday.
Superintendent Bob Thomas announced on Twitter that the ceremonies would take place outdoors in mid-June.
To celebrate the Class of 2020, I’m pleased to announce that KCS will hold outdoor graduation ceremonies June 8-20! This plan will allow up to four family members of each senior to attend graduation. A schedule is available at this link: https://t.co/x6EB8QRiId— Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) May 15, 2020
According to a release from the school system, ceremonies will be held between June 8 and June 20. Students are allowed to bring up to four guests.
"Attendees will be expected to follow precautionary guidelines such as physical distancing among guests, wearing a mask or cloth face covering and staying home if experiencing fever, cough or other symptoms," the school system said.
Graduation schedule
Monday, June 8
9 a.m. – Halls High School
7 p.m. – Powell High School
Tuesday, June 9
9 a.m. – Karns High School
7 p.m. – South-Doyle High School
Wednesday, June 10
Rain Date
Thursday, June 11
9 a.m. – Carter High School
Noon – Ridgedale School
7 p.m. – Fulton High School
Friday, June 12
9 a.m. – Austin-East High School
Noon – K.A.E.C.
7 p.m. – Gibbs High School
Saturday, June 13
9 a.m. – Central High School
7 p.m. – Bearden High School
Monday, June 15
9 a.m. – Paul Kelley Academy (at Central High)
7 p.m. – Hardin Valley Academy
Tuesday, June 16
9 a.m. – L&N STEM Academy (at Central High)
7 p.m. – Career Magnet Academy (at Central High)
Wednesday, June 17
Rain Date
Thursday, June 18
7 p.m. – West High School
Friday, June 19
7 p.m. – Farragut High School
Saturday, June 20
Rain Date
