Knox County Schools reveals graduation plan

Knox County Schools released a graduation plan amid the pandemic Friday.

Superintendent Bob Thomas announced on Twitter that the ceremonies would take place outdoors in mid-June.

To celebrate the Class of 2020, I’m pleased to announce that KCS will hold outdoor graduation ceremonies June 8-20! This plan will allow up to four family members of each senior to attend graduation. A schedule is available at this link: https://t.co/x6EB8QRiId — Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) May 15, 2020

According to a release from the school system, ceremonies will be held between June 8 and June 20. Students are allowed to bring up to four guests.

"Attendees will be expected to follow precautionary guidelines such as physical distancing among guests, wearing a mask or cloth face covering and staying home if experiencing fever, cough or other symptoms," the school system said.

Graduation schedule

Monday, June 8

9 a.m. – Halls High School

7 p.m. – Powell High School

Tuesday, June 9

9 a.m. – Karns High School

7 p.m. – South-Doyle High School

Wednesday, June 10

Rain Date

Thursday, June 11

9 a.m. – Carter High School

Noon – Ridgedale School

7 p.m. – Fulton High School

Friday, June 12

9 a.m. – Austin-East High School

Noon – K.A.E.C.

7 p.m. – Gibbs High School

Saturday, June 13

9 a.m. – Central High School

7 p.m. – Bearden High School

Monday, June 15

9 a.m. – Paul Kelley Academy (at Central High)

7 p.m. – Hardin Valley Academy

Tuesday, June 16

9 a.m. – L&N STEM Academy (at Central High)

7 p.m. – Career Magnet Academy (at Central High)

Wednesday, June 17

Rain Date

Thursday, June 18

7 p.m. – West High School

Friday, June 19

7 p.m. – Farragut High School

Saturday, June 20

Rain Date

For more information, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.