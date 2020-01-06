Knox County Schools rolls out new vaping rules

In an effort to crackdown on youth vaping, the Knox County School system debuted new rules that go into effect in January for vaping in schools.

According to a message sent to parents from Superintendent Bob Thomas, the new rules will go into effect on January 13.

"As you may be aware, vaping has become increasingly prevalent within Knox County Schools, and we are taking steps to address this rapidly growing problem among our middle and high school students," Thomas said in the message.

The new rules go into effect for all middle and high school students.

Vaping without THC

Student's first offense

- May be cited at the discretion of law enforcement and result in a $117 court cost

- Receives two days of out-of-school suspension

- Upon returning to school, spends one day in the restorative learning center for intervention services, including:

o Completing four (50 minutes) INDEPTH videos (Intervention for Nicotine Dependence: Education Prevention Tobacco and Health), and

o Making a presentation to the parent/guardian and staff member

Student's second offense

- May be cited at the discretion of law enforcement and result in a $164 court cost

- Receives four days of out-of-school suspension

Student's third offense

- May be cited at the discretion of law enforcement and result in a $164 court cost

- School conducts a disciplinary hearing that could result in a five to 10-day out-of-school suspension

Vaping with THC

- Any vaping that contains THC will result in a zero-tolerance offense (180-day out-of-school suspension and an alternative placement will be offered)

Knox County isn't the only school system that has made recent efforts to curb teen vaping. Oak Ridge rolled out detectors and new rules last year.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.