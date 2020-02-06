Knox County Schools to dismiss early amid flooding

Knox County Schools announced they will close early Thursday due to inclement weather.

Elementary Schools will dismiss at 10:30 and Middle and High Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

There will be no class in Knox County on Friday.

The announcement comes following multiple reports of flooding all around the county. No word about whether busses will continue to run has been released.

To see a full list of school closings click here.

