Knox County Schools plan to hold graduation in mid-June

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Knox County Schools officials said they were planning on holding graduations in mid-June with support from county Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
School Superintendent Bob Thomas made the announcement during a meeting Wednesday evening.
Superintendent Thomas: With support from Mayor Jacobs, KCS will hold graduation ceremonies in mid-June with a limited number of guests. Additional details will be shared with families soon.— Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) May 13, 2020
The ceremonies will be held with a limited number of guests. The school system said more details would be released to families in the near future.
