Knox County Schools plan to hold graduation in mid-June

Updated: Wed 5:15 PM, May 13, 2020

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Knox County Schools officials said they were planning on holding graduations in mid-June with support from county Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

School Superintendent Bob Thomas made the announcement during a meeting Wednesday evening.

The ceremonies will be held with a limited number of guests. The school system said more details would be released to families in the near future.

