Knox County Schools working on alternatives to celebrate graduating students

Although graduating students throughout Knox County Schools won't be returning to class, the school district is doing what it can to provide a graduation.

"We remain committed to holding an in-person graduation ceremony, should conditions improve. However, we are working on other alternatives, including the possibility of a virtual, drive-up or drive through event that would comply with social distancing guidelines," said Bob Thomas, Superintendent of Knox County Schools.

According to a release, Thomas is optimistic that senior supplies such cap, gowns and diploma covers will arrive next month for the seniors.

The school district plans on taking all factors including senior supplies and updated guidelines from our government and health officials into consideration to make a final decision.

The district plans on announcing a date the week of May 4.

