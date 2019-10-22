Knox County Sheriff calls News Sentinel editorial cartoon "wildly inappropriate" in letter

The Knox County Sheriff's Office released a letter to the Knoxville News Sentinel criticizing an editorial cartoon published in the paper.

The cartoon shows two people of color having a conversation. One character says, "You should get out of the house," to which the other replies, "And risk being shot by police?"

In another panel, their conversation says "Ok, then stay inside the house." with the reply, "And risk being shot by police?"

Sheriff Tom Spangler called the cartoon "wildly inappropriate" in the letter.

"I was disappointed and appalled to see the editorial cartoon in the Knoxville News Sentinel on October, 20," said Spangler. "The cartoon is an effort to teach the citizens of this county to be afraid of my deputies in their own homes. As Sheriff, I cannot let that effort go unchallenged."