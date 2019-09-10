Knox County Sheriff's Office hosts the 2019 Car and Motorcycle Show

The Knox County Sheriff's Office will host the KSCO 2019 Car and Motorcycle Show Saturday, Sept 14.

The event is free to the public. Old and new vehicles are welcome to participate in the show. Pre-registered cars are $20 and cars registered on the day of the show are $25. All proceeds from the event will benefit the KCSO D.A.R.E Program.

Door prizes will be given away including a two day trip to Spartanburg, S.C. to the BMW performance track, where winners will be able to drive BMW's up to 150 mph on the road track.

The event will be host to many food trucks including Forks on the Road and Big O's Famous BBQ, as well as live music from the Clinch River Bluegrass Band.

For registration information email sheila.palmer@knoxsheriff.org or call 865-215-5619.

