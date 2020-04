The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing man.

KCSO says Jonathan Degnan was last seen April 20 in West Knox County. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Porsche 911 with TN tag "fatbak."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 865-215-2243.

