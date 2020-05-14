KCSO signs agreement to continue partnership with ICE

The Knox County Sheriff's Office signed an agreement to continue to participate in a partnership known as 287(g) which allows Knox County Deputies to assist the Immigration Enforcement Agency.

Knox County initially adopted the initiative in early 2018.

The program allows ICE to deputize local or state law-enforcement agencies so they can enforce federal immigration laws. Under 287(g), these specially trained officers are allowed to screen jailed immigrants, determine their immigration status, and hold immigrants for ICE agents to pick up for deportation.

The agreement has faced backlash in the past, sparking a protest in downtown Knoxville.

Knox County officials said the agreement has not yet been signed by ICE.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.