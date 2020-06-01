Knox County budget proposal $4M less than previous year

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs presented the 2020-2021 Budget proposal Monday morning.

The $849 million spending plan includes no property tax increase and is $4 million less than the previous budget.

“This has been a difficult budget to put together,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Such a major drop in revenue means many of the things we wanted to do, had hoped to do, took a backseat to ensure the continuation of more critical county services.”

According to an official release, this marks the first time in more than a decade that the County’s budget has decreased year-over-year.

"The decrease comes from a $10 million year-over-year reduction in local option sales tax revenue; $850 thousand decreases in gasoline tax revenue; almost $800 thousand less in hotel/motel tax revenue; and fewer dollars coming from the courts and fee offices. These losses are connected to the COVID-19 pandemic as the health department forced businesses to close," according to the release.

The budget cuts mean the county will need to implement a hiring freeze, a suspension of work-related travel, and a suspension of salary increases.

The county released a list of some things the budget will cover:

- Step raises for eligible Knox County School employees and funding for the three new elementary schools proposed last year (Lonsdale, Adrian Burnett, and Northwest) as well as additions to Brickey-McCloud and Sterchi Elementary schools.

- $4.3 million appropriations from the County General Fund to supplement the current school budget including $750,000 to support the kindergarten intervention program, the Knox County Education Foundation (formerly Great Schools Partnership), and the second year of the School’s literacy program.

- A provision for libraries to purchase more than 4,000 downloadable audiobooks and eBooks as well as 100 educational Launchpad tablets.

-Engineering & Public Works will receive more $77 million for continued infrastructure improvement projects and safety improvements to dangerous roads and intersections, despite the major shortfall in gasoline tax revenue.

- Parks and Recreation will receive funds to repair buildings, fences, and other park structures; resurface several playgrounds; and work with the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club to continue maintenance for the county’s 29-mile trail system.

- Defined Service Contracts will be funded at the same level as the current budget.

To view the budget in its entirety, click here.

