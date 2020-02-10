Knox County businesses hope 2019 floods don't repeat

East Tennessee is expected to get hit again with heavy rains this week, and businesses are preparing for the worst.

Mexico Lindo was heavily damaged in flooding in 2019 / Source: Keeley Lopez

Some businesses in North Cedar Bluff Plaza were damaged after flooding in February 2019. They said their stores were flooded with a few feet of water and it took them weeks to reopen.

Keeley Lopez shared with WVLT these photos of the damage at Mexico Lindo.

They had standing water everywhere with damage to their floor, and they said the restaurant's walls had to be torn down. Lopez said they had to replace refrigerators, furniture, and paperwork. It took them thousands of dollars to replace everything they lost. She said now they're getting nervous with heavy rainfall in the forecast.

“It just started slowly piling up, and it was truly horrific. We had Aaron’s next door and they didn’t reopen,” said Lopez.

Lopez said stores in the shopping center banded together to help with cleanup- like Old Mill Bread Company. Co-owner Evan Surrett said their dining room area was almost destroyed. Most of the bread they had was ruined by the water.

Surrett said this year they are watching the weather closely to see if they're need to move operations and transport equipment

Instead of focusing on using sandbags to keep the water form getting in, he’s planning on grabbing what he can if the water gets too high.

They're hoping the storm drains can handle the water this time. She said last time they thought they were clogged, which added to the problem.

