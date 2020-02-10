Knox County crews prepare for more potential flooding as rain continues

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a video Monday afternoon showing how county crews are preparing to combat potential flooding as more rain moves into East Tennessee.

Knox County crews prepare the area near Bluegrass Lake for more rain. / Source: (WVLT)

Jacobs said there have been drainage issues with Bluegrass Lake, so crews worked to equipment to help keep water from flooding into the road.

TVA said they do not expect flooding to be an issue for the Tennessee River, but smaller tributaries could experience local flooding.

Dams around East Tennessee are measuring high for the season, but most remain inside normal summer measurements.

