Knox County crews work through the night to clear trees

Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews worked around the clock last night and well into this morning, responding to almost 30 downed trees caused by heavy winds and storms.

Residents first reported trees falling around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Miller Road in Halls. Within 30 minutes, another 16 trees dropped, blocking roadways.

The crew of six—Mike Sharp, Mike Wade, Jacob Hillard, Justin Zachary, Andy Lynn and Tim Atkins— were able to start work around 8 p.m. and worked diligently to remove trees through the night.

The last report came in at roughly 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Multiple downed power lines forced the crew to wait to begin work, but the final tree was cleared by 3:45 a.m.

In all, the crew removed 29 trees.

Roads impacted included Roseberry Road, Ridgeview Road, Shipe Road, Ellistown Road, Brushy Valley Drive, Clear Springs Road and Ball Camp Pike.

“Even with everything going on, including the COVID-19 pandemic, our folks in Engineering and Public Works are still working hard to make sure our roads are clear,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Their work never seems to stop, and I want to thank them for all the hard work they did throughout the night.”

