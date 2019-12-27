Knox County deputy finds abandoned puppy during investigation

A Knox County deputy got a furry surprise when he was sent out on ca call today.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Officer Fisher was sent out on a call to investigate an abandoned, possibly stolen, vehicle on Friday.

What they found, however, was a little puppy during their investigation.

"This little fur baby is fortunate that our Officer was at the right place at the right time," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

